MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) airlifted a man to a burn unit in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon after firefighters found him outside a burning residence.

According to the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department, several crews arrived at a home on Summit Drive around 3 p.m. in response to the fire. Firefighters noticed heavy flames and a man who had been burned upon arrival.

The fire sparked in the kitchen, according to first responders. Other agencies at the scene included the Glade Springs Fire Department and Richardson Ambulance Service.

No further information has been released at this time.