WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) charged a man with second-degree murder after he confessed to killing his 77-year-old aunt on Tuesday.

According to a WCSO release, medical personnel received a call from the 28000 block of Lee Highway regarding a woman who had reportedly been injured from falling.

When the woman, identified as Shirley Stout, of Meadowview, was pronounced dead at Johnston Memorial Hospital, doctors found that her injuries did not match the original emergency call. Hospital staff called in detectives, who determined she had been strangled to death.

WCSO detectives obtained a warrant to search her home and found that Roger Lee Stout, 54, her nephew, lived at the house as well, along with a 90-year-old aunt. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Shirley had been caring for the 90-year-old, who was identified as her older sister.

“Roger Stout was 54 and just living there and helping, and I think that it ended up that they told him he wasn’t doing his part, and he got mad and …,” Andis said, trailing off.

The nephew soon became a suspect.

“We obtained some more evidence that there wasn’t a fall, but it was a struggle and a fight,” said Andis.

Roger Stout confessed to murdering his aunt that night, according to Andis.

“There’s different things that we look at as far as a victim and a suspect — as far as ligature wounds, defense marks and things like that,” Andis said. “There appeared to be a definite struggle with the evidence that we got and the confession that we have.”

He was charged with second-degree murder and strangulation after WCSO discussed the findings with prosecutors. According to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, Roger Stout faces a maximum sentence if he is found guilty of second-degree murder.

“He’s looking at 40 years maximum on the second-degree murder and six years maximum on the strangulation,” Cumbow said. “We’re also looking at additional charges — just waiting primarily on the additional evidence that the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will provide.”

Andis revealed that Roger Stout has a previous criminal history, from misdemeanors to felony charges. Details surrounding these cited crimes remain at this time.

The full press conference is available to watch below:

Shirley’s body awaits an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Roanoke.