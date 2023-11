MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Elementary students in Meadowview, Virginia dressed up on Tuesday for the dream job they want to have when they grow up, as part of a special Career Day Halloween celebration.

Over 100 students in grades first through fifth grade learned about News Channel 11 and all the different jobs offered in the broadcasting profession. Career Day at Meadowview Elementary lasted from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.