Meade Tractor gives heavy equipment, commitment of ongoing support to Doe River Gorge Ministries

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — When the owner of a Tri-Cities-based business sent his daughter to summer camp at Doe River Gorge Ministries in Hampton, Tennessee, he didn’t know it would spark the beginning of a new relationship.

“It gave her a new lease on life,” said Chuck Meade, owner of Meade Tractor, a family-owned business headquartered in Kingsport with locations in five states.

Meade said he knew right away he wanted to support the camp in its mission of providing summer outdoor enrichment activities and Christian education to children and families around the country.

Meade approached camp founder and president Terry Maughon and asked how he could help.

“I started speaking with Terry about some of his needs (at DRG), and we were able to get some equipment out to help continue the investment in young people in our region and all across the country,” Meade said.

The first donations from Meade Tractor were a mower to maintain the 20 acres of lawns and a gator to travel around the camp property, which includes a lake, a rail line, and a vast expanse of rugged mountain terrain.

A gator four-wheeler travels on one of Doe River Gorge camp’s trails. It’s one of the donations from Meade Tractor to the Christian camp.

“It’s just a really unique piece of property that’s set aside for helping kids and inspiring and equipping them to be passionate followers of Christ,” Maughon said.

Maughon admits paying for equipment and maintenance typically aren’t the top priorities at Doe River Gorge.

“Some of the last things you invest in is in your maintenance equipment because it gets old and tattered and you keep piecing it together,” he said.

A Doe River Gorge camp staff member uses the mower donated to the camp by Meade Tractor.

Meade said this isn’t a one-time gift. It’s the beginning of an ongoing relationship.

“We will continue to ensure they’ve got new equipment so they don’t have to worry about maintaining their equipment and can ensure that their people get the mowing done quick and then go on to the ministries of providing for the young people here.”

