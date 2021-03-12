‘Me and my husband have been walking 2.5 hours just to help my mom’: Stimulus more important than just special purchases to some

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – To the Meadows family, the stimulus money soon to hit their bank account will be life changing.

Out of work and burdened by months of medical problems, they know how their money will be spent.

“It will get us a car – a vehicle, a used vehicle…and hopefully, we’re planning on moving out of here, this trailer park is no good. This place is no good,” Leslie Meadows told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

For others who aren’t living so close to the edge like the Meadows family, stimulus money will mean special purchases, and for that, retailers are getting ready.

“We spent a good amount of time ordering stock to have when this came around because tax season does generally spur more purchases, so we think we’re prepared,” Chuck Vest at Ashley HomeStore in Johnson City explained. “The stimulus check, and tax refunds at the same time, should really spur even more sales.”

As stimulus money starts rolling into bank accounts this weekend, and with tax season is also just around the corner, retailers like @AshleyHomeStore in Johnson City say they are prepared for a rise in customers @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/6b95zutciu — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 13, 2021

With the ongoing pandemic, Vest added that consumers should remember to be patient as stocks may be limited.

“All retailers out there, whether it’s Lowe’s and Home Depot, contractors, everybody’s struggling with supplies now. There’s a global shipping issue that’s affecting all retailers, so the consumer needs to be patient with the retailers,” he said.

Some retailers, like TennMotors, have noted an uptick in interested buyers itching to spend their tax returns and stimulus checks.

“We are selling cars at what I perceive to be a much faster clip, the demand as you can see, I have people waiting, coming back from the bank, we’re selling several cars here today,” Steve Ivey, Co-owner of TennMotors told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Ivey said his company hit a rough patch exactly one year ago, at the start of the pandemic.

“It was this time last year, and we were selling and our business was growing and and it stopped. For a 30 day period, not just my car dealership, but everyone, just stopped,” he explained.

This stimulus package, he said, holds hope for the entire business sector.

“It will have a dramatic impact, and in addition, this is going to also stimulate employers to rehire people that had lost their positions, and as they release the restrictions, I believe the whole economy is a team of sorts, and that’s going to have a very positive impact in the short term. Both my partner and I, Martin, are expecting it to be a very bullish 2021,” Ivey said.

He added that his business has grown over the last few weeks, with a second lot being added in Jonesborough. That lot will soon open at 1397 W. Jackson Blvd.

Back at the Meadows home, stimulus money holds the promise of something bigger than a purchase.

“I get Social Security right now. He – the work that he does, they’re not letting people in their houses right now due to the corona, so he’s been laid off, he was a handyman,” Meadows explained.

She told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais they are ready for a fresh start, after a year of devastating difficulty and loss.

“That’s how my year started – with my kids going back and forth to the hospital, then it went from that to my dad being in ICU,” Meadows said. “We don’t have a vehicle, so me and my husband have been walking two and a half hours just to help my mom because she can’t see, so he’ll drive her car so we can get to the places she needs to go to.”

Along with looking for a used car to purchase, the Meadows family hopes the stimulus funds will help them find a new home, as they are soon to move out of their current living situation.

“We’re just going to go find a place with the rest of the money and get these kids in a better place than this one right here,” she said.

Have you received your third stimulus check yet? @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 13, 2021

Some Americans who receive tax returns via direct deposit have reported already seeing funds flow into their bank accounts, while others still wait.