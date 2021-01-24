McKinney Center to host membership drive

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School will hold its second annual Membership Drive starting Monday Jan. 25 through Feb. 28.

According to a press release, the drive will support the arts education center’s scholarship and event programs.

Some membership benefits include early access to information through newsletters, member names listed on the center’s website and a Members Only event in Jan. 2022.

Photo: McKinney Center

“We are thankful to our current members, whose financial support allowed us to be an essential resource to our community as we began navigating the pandemic,” the release said. “The goal of this new membership drive is to grow to expand our reach, and continue to endure as that vital resource the region can draw upon through our most challenging, and most joyous of times.”

To become a member, visit the McKinney Center’s website.