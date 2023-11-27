JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- In the spirit of the holidays, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough hosted its Soups and Songs fundraiser. The annual event supports the StoryTown Radio Show, and this year’s featured a performance from the group.

“You get a dinner and a show and you’re supporting the McKinney Center, which supports the arts in our region,” said Theresa Hammons, Director of the McKinney Center.

The Storytown Radio show was started as a way to tell the true stories of those in the area.

“We interview young people, we interview veterans, we interview anyone that has moved here recently, and we want to get their stories,” Hammons said. “And then the radio show cast tells the stories into a one-hour radio show. And so it just keeps our stories alive.”

Tonight’s fundraiser was the center’s holiday show, consisting of Christmas Carols and the history behind those iconic songs. But the show celebrated more than the Christmas holiday.

“We talk about different holidays around the world, and so it’s very open to anyone and everyone in our community,” said Hammons.

The music was performed by the Jonesborough Novelty Band. Alongside them played Michelle Treece. Treece has participated in the event for the last few years, assisting the band on the drums. She said the event is a way for the community to come together for one purpose.

“It’s really cool to see the community come together,” said Treece. “There’s lots of different folks here, and I think it’s great that everybody gets together to see the great storytelling. It’s just great to see everyone in their own different world come together to do this one event.”

Helping with the organization of the event was Anne Mason, who is transitioning into the role of Program Manager for the center. This year, Mason helped to write the show’s script. Throughout her time working with the McKinney Center, Mason said seeing both new and returning faces in the crowd helped to make the event special.

“You see the same faces who’ve been coming for years, which is amazing,” Mason said. “But also every year we get new faces. The family just continues to grow here at the McKinney Center. And that’s the way we like it.”

All proceeds from the event support future Storytown Radio Shows and other McKinney Center programs.