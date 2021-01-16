McKinney Center hosting open house Saturday until 2 p.m.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The McKinney Center is hosting a socially distanced open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The open house will provide information on upcoming classes in the spring along with the exploration of new art demos.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with favorite instructors along with new faculty members.

The McKinney Center offers over 30 classes for children and adults; these include painting, drawing, music, dance, pottery and a handful of one-day workshops.

Saturday marks the last day for the early bird $10 discount.

Registration will be available in the auditorium, which staff will sanitize between each use.

Those who are interested are asked to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and not attending if one is symptomatic or feeling sick.

For more information, visit the McKinney Center website HERE. Anyone who needs assistance registering for a class is urged to call the McKinney Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 423-753-0562.