JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 16, and the Mckinney Center is wanting to give back to the community in honor of the special day.
The Center is hosting a month-long food drive.
Donations can be taken to the McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Avenue in Jonesborough. They’re accepting the following items now through January 16:
Brownie or cake mix
Cereal
Crackers
Mac & Cheese
Pancake mix
Skillet dinners
Syrup
Tuna
Baked beans
Canned pasta
Jelly
Peanut Butter
Canned chicken
The center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Theresa Hammonds and Michelle Treece sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the drive.