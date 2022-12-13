JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 16, and the Mckinney Center is wanting to give back to the community in honor of the special day.

The Center is hosting a month-long food drive.

Donations can be taken to the McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Avenue in Jonesborough. They’re accepting the following items now through January 16:

Brownie or cake mix

Cereal

Crackers

Mac & Cheese

Pancake mix

Skillet dinners

Syrup

Tuna

Baked beans

Canned pasta

Jelly

Peanut Butter

Canned chicken

The center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Theresa Hammonds and Michelle Treece sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the drive.