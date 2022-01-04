McKinney Center collecting local stories of yesteryear for community play

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new play is in the works to hit the stage in early summertime at the McKinney Center, but before the show goes on, stories are needed.

The center announced Monday that they are hosting “Listening Project,” an effort to gain community members’ memories of yesteryear to compile into a production.

Beginning Jan. 13, the public can visit the McKinney Center to share memories pertaining to the following topics:

School life in the 40s, 50s and 60s

Home making in the 50s, 60s and 70s

Farming, both past and present

Downtown Jonesborough and Johnson City in the 50s, 60s and 70s

Music, dancing, movies and recreation in the 50s, 60s and 70s

Local ghost stories

Military service stories

Memories of special holidays

“What I hope people understand is that their memories and stories are more interesting than they might think,” said Jules Corriere with the McKinney Center. “Everyone has a story to tell. Their experiences shed light on where we come from and help guide us into the future. Funny stories, difficult stories, memories of growing up and living through hard times — there is survival value and life lessons in all of them.”

There are two “Listening Days” scheduled at the McKinney Center in January — Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

A private “Listening Session” can be scheduled in advance by calling the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 or by emailing Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org. There are in-person and Zoom options for private sessions.