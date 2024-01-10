JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The McKinney Center will partner with Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program to bring a spring schedule of classes for children and adults, according to a news release from the Town of Jonesborough.

The community arts facility will offer more than 40 classes and workshops during the spring of 2024. Subjects and focuses for children will include art, music, drama, crafts and dance. Adults are offered courses in pottery, acoustic guitar, painting and more.

Registration for classes is now available with a $10 discount through Saturday, Jan. 20 by using promo code EARLYBIRDSP2024. The last day to register is Saturday, Jan. 27.

Scholarships and payment plans are also available for K-12 students. Those applications can be found online.

Full descriptions of what exactly the classes entail can be found here. For more information, contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.