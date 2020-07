JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you can find a quarter, you can get a sweet tea at McDonald’s on Monday.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, Tri-Cities customers can take advantage of the deal on Monday, July 13 at any location in the region.

Any size sweet tea is only 25 cents in the Tri-Cities area.

The drink deal is available for customers in the restaurant, through the drive-thru or by ordering over the app.