A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — McDonald’s restaurants across the Tri-Cities are looking to hire nearly 400 new employees for the next several weeks.

According to a release, those hired by the company will receive enhanced benefits including paid time off, free employee meals and a telemedicine health care option.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online here.