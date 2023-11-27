JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local McDonald’s locations will be asking customers to “round up” on Tuesday to benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House in Johnson City.

During “Giving Tuesday,” customers will be asked if they would like to donate by rounding up to the next dollar on their orders.

Ronald McDonald House staff and board members will be at McDonald’s locations to encourage people to “round up.”

Donations can also be made online. The organization is also selling t-shirts to raise funds.

A silent auction is also underway. To enter, text RMHSA to 71760 or click here.

The Johnson City Ronald McDonald House provides housing for families of seriously ill children in 40 counties in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky.