McAlister’s Johnson City location to host ‘Free Tea Day’ on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To celebrate their grand reopening, McAlister’s Deli of Johnson City is giving away free tea to every customer on Monday with a chance to win free tea for a year.

According to a press release, McAlister’s opened its North Roan Street location in 2010 and continued to serve the community through a recent renovation. The updated design includes new signage, interior design elements and a self-serve drink station.



McAlister’s Johnson City

Guests who arrive on Monday, May 24 will receive free tea with their order, regardless of when they arrive. Dedicated McAlister’s fans, however, have the opportunity to win free tea for a year if they manage to make it into the first 25 in line.

The first 25 guests that are 18 and up will receive a card which awards the winner with one free tea a week for 52 weeks.

McAlister’s will serve guests from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

For more information regarding the promotion, visit McAlister’s Johnson City’s Facebook page.