JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Choosing a sandwich for lunch on Monday can also count as a good deed because a portion of McAlister’s Deli’s sales will be donated to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., 10% of McAlister’s sales at any of the Tri-Cities locations will be donated as part of Niswonger’s annual Radiothon.

The event lasts until 10 p.m. on Monday.

To learn more, click here to see the Facebook event.