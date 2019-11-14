Mayors sign agreement for new Jonesborough K-8 school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The agreement between Washington County, Tenn. and the town of Jonesborough has been finalized.

According to Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest, he met with County Mayor Joe Grandy met Wednesday evening to sign the contract for the building of a new K-8 school.

Mayor Vest said in a statement Thursday, “It’s exciting for the town of Jonesborough to be entering into this partnership with a great group of county commissioners and school board members. I appreciate the leadership and trust that Mayor Grandy and Dr. Flanary displayed through this process. I’m excited to see how these improved relationships benefit Washington County, Jonesborough and Johnson City students going forward.”

The project is expected to cost $32 million, from design to interest.

Vest previously told News Channel 11 that the next step for the project will be to create a Design Committee. He said it’ll be made up of four nominees from Jonesborough, two from Washington County and four from the school board.

They will work with an architect to approve a design before the construction project is put out for bids.

