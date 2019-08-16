Mayor: Proposed Jonesborough K-8 school would not include tax increase

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The future of the Jonesborough K-8 school is one step closer, but there is still no final agreement among leaders.

At a meeting yesterday, Mayor Chuck Vest presented a brand new school proposal with now tax increase.

The plan is for the Town of Jonesborough to build the new facility off North Cherokee. The town would then lease it to the Washington County government and the school system.

“We thought that would be a good marriage between the school board needing a new facility for education, and us needing a desire for recreational facilities,” Vest said.

The proposal also allows for the school to be added onto for additional students, something Jonesborough and Washington County leaders hope to see by committing to the plan.