Mayor of Kingsport holding town hall Jan. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leadership in Kingsport is hoping to hear from people this week during a town hall meeting.

That meeting, hosted by Mayor Patt Shull, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. inside Colonial Heights Middle School in Sullivan County.

People are encouraged to stop by the meeting to discuss topics about the Model City, including the topic of homelessness.

Controversy started in the city back in September after officials placed blocks on benches to keep homeless people from sleeping on them.

PREVIOUS STORY: Blocks intended to prevent homeless from sleeping on Kingsport benches spark controversy

A Facebook group “Kingsport Homeless Matter” has encouraged people to attend the meeting to discuss the topic.

The group’s event page is on social media HERE.

Colonial Heights Middle School is located at 415 Lebanon Rd, in Kingsport.