GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve.

According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per day. While that is above the normal demand of 8 million gallons per day, it is below the 12-plus million gallons per day the utility was pumping earlier this week due to water leaks.

If the situation continues to improve overnight, Morrison said the limited emergency declaration could be lifted Saturday. The emergency declaration directed the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to conserve water.

Meanwhile, water service has been restored to all 1,200 Chuckey Utility District customers who were without water earlier this week. However, a boil water advisory remains in effect, and the utility district is still encouraging customers to conserve water. Morrison anticipates the advisory will be lifted Saturday if testing finds the water to be safe for consumption.

Chuckey District customers who live in higher elevations may see low water pressure over the next couple of days as the system stabilizes.

Service has also been restored to all North Greene Utilities customers, according to Morrison.

The mayor says a decision on whether to lift the county-wide emergency declaration and Chuckey’s boil water advisory will be made by noon Saturday.