DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) — A town in Scott County announced that there will be a boil water advisory for residents until further notice.

Dungannon Mayor Deborah Horne told News Channel 11 Monday morning and said the advisory was in effect. It is unclear how long the advisory will last.

A Facebook post from Dungannon leaders revealed the advisory is due to a leak at an unknown location. Crews are working to determine where the source of the leak is.

“PSA can only give us so much pressure because they are supplying a construction crew on Highway 23 with 50,000 gallons a day,” the post states. “Our pressure will be low and some will be without at times. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health officials issue boil water advisories when residents should use bottled water or boil tap water before use.

The CDC advised the following for those under a boil water advisory:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and food preparation, including cooking

If bottled water is unavailable, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute and allow it to cool before use

Boil tap water event if it’s filtered by a home water or pitcher filter

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator

More information and tips are available on the CDC webpage by clicking here.