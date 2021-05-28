‘May the 7th will not define me’: Norton Police Chief delivers remarks during hospital departure

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – After a tearful reception, Chief James Lane of the Norton Police Department thanked the community and assured them that he intended to return to work as quickly as possible.

“May the 7th will not define me,” said Chief Lane. “I will be back to work, I look forward to returning back to work to serve the citizen of Norton and the public, and I love each of you. I thank you for your support, you’ll never know how far that your support has helped to carry me.”

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of Lane’s departure below:

Chief Lane has been in recovery for weeks after a shooting on May 7. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center after the shooting then transferred to Norton Community Hospital for rehabilitation.

An external investigation into the shooting by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County determined that Lane and other officers were justified in their actions, and elected to press no charges.

Lane exited the hospital around 1 p.m. on Friday in a wheelchair before exchanging words with Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp and members of law enforcement gathered around the rear exit of the building.

Chief Lane then entered a vehicle, and his departure was preceded by a police escort.

Lane and other officers are on medical leave and will remain off duty until investigations into the incident have ended.

News Channel 11 will have more on Chief Lane’s departure tonight at 5 p.m.