Maurices, Lane Bryant closing at Kingsport Pavilion in January

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck has confirmed that two retailers at the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center will close next month.

According to store officials, both Maurices and Lane Bryant are slated to close by January 26.

Maurices managers attributed the closure of their store to a lease issue, telling News Channel 11 the rent tripled, and that the decision was made to close the store.

News Channel 11 has reached out to both stores corporate offices and are still waiting to hear back.

Lane Bryant employees told Kaylyn on Tuesday that they had not yet been given an official reason for the store’s closure.

