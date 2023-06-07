DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – A fire at the Tempurpedic production facility in Duffield, Virginia is under investigation.

Crews responded to the fire Tuesday shortly before 9 p.m.

No damage was visible to the exterior of the facility, and a witness at the scene told News Channel 11 that crews responded quickly.

Scott County EMA Director Jeff Brickey told News Channel 11 that no injuries had been reported in the fire. Brickey said early Wednesday that an estimate of the damage was not available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.