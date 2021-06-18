Matt Austin appointed Bristol, Tenn. interim police chief

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Maj. Matt Austin has been appointed interim chief of police in Bristol, Tennessee.

Austin will serve as interim chief until a replacement is found for longtime police chief Blaine Wade, who retired Friday.

A Marine Corps veteran, Austin has previously served as a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain, and SWAT leader during his 30 years with the department. As a major, he has overseen the department’s operations bureau, which includes and patrol and criminal investigations divisions. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tusculum University and is an alumnus of the FBI National Academy.

City Manager Bill Sorah said a nationwide search for Wade’s replacement is underway.

