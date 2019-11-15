Matilda the Musical performance postponed at Tusculum University due to smoke

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at Tusculum University said they’ve postponed Friday night’s Matilda the Musical performance after a report of smoke.

Officials who work in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center smelled smoke and called 911.

In a Facebook post on Friday the school said, “Out of abundance of caution, the university has postponed the performance of “Matilda the Musical” scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. A new date will be announced when it has been selected. Tusculum still plans to hold the performance set for 7 p.m. Saturday is still scheduled.”

Local fire crews were checking into the matter further and no injuries were reported.