JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lovers of art can rejoice in a unique sharing of the arts.

The McKinney Center is bringing back its popular ‘Masterpiece Mingle’ event. It’s an evening of art, music, food, and community collaboration.

It’s happening at the McKinney Center on Friday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening will feature 125 different works of art and each guest will be able to take one of those works home.

Tickets are $50 and only 125 people can attend since that’s how many works of art they will have on hand. As of Monday morning, only 24 tickets remained for the upcoming event.

Theresa Hammons with the McKinney Center sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the reason behind the fundraiser.