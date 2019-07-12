Massive overhaul of ETSU’s student center on track for Spring 2020 completion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of ETSU’s student center is on schedule, an ETSU official said Thursday.

The new and improved DP Culp is set for completion in the spring of 2020.

“They’re going to be shocked about how much natural light will be in the building,” said Bill Rasnick, ETSU Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning, Design, and Construction. “The building before was a concrete structure that had a minimum of natural light, so we actually opened up the entire south face of the building and put in glass.”

The building was built in the late 1970’s. The current $45.5 million project marks its largest renovation to date.

“About four years ago, the students passed a fee to do some major renovations,” Rasnick said. “So in that time, we’ve worked on the design and construction.”

In addition to a complete renovation, the center is expanding by about 40,000 square feet.

A new Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A will also be added.

“They’ll have everything from vegetarian options to salad bars to more grilled options,” Rasnick said.

