Masks and Mustangs: Downtown Elizabethton hosts first Carter County Cruise-In during mask mandate

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A day after the Carter County mask mandate took effect, downtown Elizabethton hosted its weekly car show Saturday evening.

Folks walked East Elk Street checking out hot rods and old-school cars, some sporting masks and some not.

News Channel 11 spoke to a Carter County resident who’s been attending the downtown car shows for almost a decade, and this is the first cruise-in he’s attended with a mask.

“A lot of people say they don’t want to wear one, but before it’s over with and they get it, they’ll wish they had put their mask on,” Mike Hinkle said. “People need to take it seriously.”

While the mask mandate encourages residents to wear face coverings, the Carter County mask mandate is in effect for those inside or on grounds of all government buildings, private businesses, organizations or venues open to the public.

The mandate also promotes social distancing among people while also wearing masks.