JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners will decide Monday whether to take another stab at using an in-house communications director — this time with that person reporting directly to the commission, not the county mayor.

Longtime media consultant Mary Ellen Miller is recommended to contract with the county for a six-month pilot period in which she would both help build a strategy for any full-time position and craft any important communications updates during that period.

“I think it’s critical that we increase the citizens’ engagement, and I think one of the keys to doing that is just making them aware of what the county commission is doing, how we are spending their tax dollars to their benefit,” Commissioner Ken Huffine said. Huffine chairs a communication task force that put the recommendation forward.

Mary Ellen Miller

A resolution up for vote Monday would task Miller with developing a communication plan and pilot project “designed to engage Washington County citizens and promote the importance of Washington County’s impact on citizen life.”

The move comes after commissioners voted not to renew Communications Director Susan Saylor’s position as they finalized the 2022-23 budget earlier this summer. Saylor spent four years reporting to Mayor Joe Grandy after her position was created in 2018. She took a new role as public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in July.

But Huffine said the county still needs to define and execute a communication process with the commission’s oversight.

“We’ve put people in there and sort of let them develop a process as we go,” he said.

Miller would earn $24,999 at a rate of $75 an hour, starting Sept. 19 and running through mid-March, 2023. Huffine said in Miller the task force found someone with roots in the community and “a great track record with the job she did with TVA surrounding the Boone Dam. It’s a great example of her skills and ability.”

By March, Huffine said he hopes Miller has helped the commission define “how we best communicate, what we communicate, when we communicate.

“Then really determine how we do that and who does that, whether it’s her, someone else, full-time, part-time etc.”

Huffine said if a position is created for the long-term, having the person report to the commission as opposed to the mayor or a department head is something he thinks will give the role a better chance at success.

“It’s the commission’s goal to increase communications, so that’s going to be the sole focus on this,” he said. “The success of this is solely dependent on myself and my fellow commissioners — how we support the process and the individual. The accountability lies with us first and foremost.”

Huffine said he hopes to see a plan develop that results in more pieces of useful news about county government reaching citizens and also yields a good relationship with the media.