Marshalls to open Greeneville store August 29

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WJHL) – Marshalls announced Wednesday that it will open its new Greeneville store later this month.

The company said the store located in the Greeneville Commons off Andrew Johnson Highway will open on Thursday, August 29.

A grand opening celebration will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a ribbon-cutting will happen at 7:30 a.m.

According to the company, the new store will create 60 full-time and part-time jobs.

The 21,000 square foot store is located at 1355 Tusculum Boulevard.

