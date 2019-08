GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Marshalls is now open at the Greeneville Commons shopping center off of Andrew Johnson Highway.

The new store was projected to create 60 full-time and part-time jobs.

The 21,000 square foot store is located at 1355 Tusculum Boulevard.

This year Greeneville Commons has added and will continue to add stores like Five Below, Hobby Lobby, and Ross Dress for Less.