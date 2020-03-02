Marshall Tucker Band to perform ahead of Food City 500 on April 5

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rev up your engines and get ready to rock out before the Food City 500!

According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedway, the Marshall Tucker Band will headline the pre-race concert on April 5.

They will take the stage at 12:20 p.m. during the BMS Pre-Race Pit Stop party on the main stage.

“We’re thrilled to announce The Marshall Tucker Band as the pre-race concert for the Food City 500,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This group essentially invented Southern Rock and their massive following of fans continues to flock to their national concert tour every year. Most can sing their iconic songs by heart.”

The Marshall Tucker Band is famous for songs like “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On The Mountain,” “Can’t You See,” and “Take The Highway.”

Passes to the Pre-Race Pit Stop and reserved seat tickets for the race can be bought by calling 423-BRISTOL or purchased online by clicking here.