Marshall Tucker Band, comedian Bill Engvall coming to Paramount Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Paramount Bristol have announced some of their upcoming acts.

South Carolina’s Marshall Tucker Band will be playing at Paramount Bristol on October 10th.

Tickets to see the Marshall Tucker Band go on Sale August 23rd.

Source: Paramount Bristol

Paramount Bristol also announced Tuesday that comedian Bill Engvall is coming early next year saying in part, “He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White, Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which have sold more than 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination.”

Tickets to see Bill Engvall go on sale Friday, August 30.

