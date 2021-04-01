Marsh: The need for plasma is still great

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the height of the pandemic, local hospitals were desperate for any kind of relief they could provide to patients with COVID-19, becoming a weekly plea for Ballad Health at one point.

Giving COVID-19 patients convalescent plasma was one of the only ways doctors could treat the virus. And they’re still using that method today.

Along with Marsh Regional Blood Center, a local teacher from Greeneville who received plasma as a treatment for the virus is continuing to ask anyone who has antibodies to donate.

“My muscles started to ache, and I ran a fever. I was real swimmy headed,” recalls West Greene Middle School teacher Paige Thornburg. “I was dizzy a lot, but I still didn’t think I had COVID.”

On Dec. 18, she went to the emergency room with what she thought was a sinus infection, she then spent six days at Greeneville Community East Hospital fighting Covid-19.

“They put an IV in and they gave me steroids,” said Thornburg. “I was dehydrated so they gave me fluids.”

Then, her nurse offered convalescent plasma as a treatment.

“She said, ‘Do you want to try that?’ I said, ‘I’ll try anything right now. I felt that bad,'” Thornburg said.

Thornburg says it took the IV several hours and she started to feel relief the following day.

“It’s a struggle to go work and when I come home I have to sit down. My stamina is no where near what it used to be,” she said. “I had the tiredness and I had breathing problems but most everything was gone and I don’t think that would have happened without the plasma.”

Plasma is the straw-colored liquid that comes off blood once red blood cells are separated. Convalescent plasma contains proteins and antibodies.

“They’re taking these antibodies and passively giving them to patients that are ill with the thought that these antibodies are going to go and neutralize the virus in that ill patient’s body,” said Dr. Evan Kulbacki, the Medical Director for Marsh Regional Blood Center. “Convalescent plasma can help patients especially if they’re treated early in their disease course before they experience multi-organ failure and very acute illness.”

Kulbacki says convalescent plasma is one of the only treatments authorized for Covid-19.

“Now that the vaccine is out, we’re seeing numbers starting to decrease but before the vaccine this is really one of the only things we could give them as a treatment,” said Dr. Kulbacky. “There were a couple of medications, some steroids and they tried high concentration vitamins and some other things but this is one of the ones that was authorized.”

Despite lower case numbers and vaccines being put into arms across the region, Dr. Kulbacky says the need for plasma is still great, especially since the FDA only authorizes the use of plasma with high titer or greater antibodies.

“Now we go back and have to test all of our convalescent plasma. We’ve only found that about 40% of those units actually qualify to give to patients now,” said Dr. Kulbacky. “We thought we had a surplus…now we’re in need. But we’re also in need of regular whole blood donations too.”

Thornburg tells me she still has a few health issues from COVID-19 but she plans to donate plasma as soon as she can and is asking others to do the same because she experienced the benefits first hand.

“You could possibly change somebody’s life because somebody changed mine,” said Thornburg. “I still think about it every time I see the deaths for the day. I still think that I could have been in that statistic.”