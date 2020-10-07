Marsh, SCSO to hold blood drives in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Marsh Regional Blood Center have teamed up to host two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

The first blood drive will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 140 Blountville Bypass. Donors with appointments will be given priority, however, walk-ins will be accommodated. Interested donors may all 423-279-6064 to reserve a time.

The second blood drive will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bristol Regional Medical Center, where mobile blood donation units will be set up outside the hospital. Appointments will not be required.

Sgt. Hinkle served as a sheriff’s office deputy for 27 years before he was shot on Feb. 23, 2019. He died a few days later at the hospital.

“Sergeant Hinkle was a man of courage and bravery,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news release Wednesday. “He was a well-respected law enforcement officer and his legacy lives on through this wonderful opportunity to provide life-saving blood to those that need it. We encourage anyone that can to turn out and donate blood and help remember a true hero.”

Face coverings must be worn by those wishing to donate blood.

Donors will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Marsh is offering complimentary COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors through Oct. 31. The test does not indicate if someone has the virus, but it can show a previous infection. Information gathered through antibody testing can help medical professionals better understand the novel coronavirus, as some people who get the virus experience mild or no symptoms.

The blood center is also looking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma. Plasma is not collected at blood drives, however. Those interested may call 423-408-7500 to learn more.

To donate blood, donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in good health. Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate.