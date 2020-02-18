Marsh Regional to host blood drives across Tri-Cities through March 1

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Marsh Regional will be hosting 23 blood drives, starting on Tuesday and ending on March 1.

According to a release from Marsh Regional, blood donation stay in the region and help local patients.

Donors with O-negative blood are especially encouraged to donate.

Anyone wishing to give blood must be at least 17-years-old, 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Anyone with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, other illnesses or taking antibiotics will not be able to donate.

Donors are also welcome at the collection centers located at:

111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport

2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City

1996 W. State St., Bristol.

The blood drive schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., K-VA-T Corporate Support Center, Abingdon, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., CGI, Lebanon, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Bristol Metals, Bristol

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 4:30-8 p.m., South Holston Ruritan Club, Bristol

Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastside High School, Coeburn, Virginia

Thursday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Food City Distribution Center, Abingdon, Virginia

Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-noon, Strongwell, Bristol, Virginia

Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., The Robinette Company, Bristol

Friday, Feb. 21, 1-3 p.m., Sapling Grove Urgent Care, Bristol

Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Sunday, Feb. 23, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Monday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Flatwoods Job Corps, Coeburn, Virginia

Monday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lebanon High School, Lebanon, Virginia

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8-11 a.m., Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Duffield, Virginia

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ballad Health information technology, Blountville

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m., United States Penitentiary Lee, Pennington Gap, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Norton Community Hospital, Norton, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lee County Career and Technical Center, Ben Hur, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1-5 p.m., Bland Correctional Center, Bland, Virginia

Thursday, Feb. 27, noon-6 p.m., Food City, Pennington Gap, Virginia

Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Abingdon Health & Rehab Center, Abingdon, Virginia

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Sunday, March 1, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

For more information about scheduling a blood drive, call 423-408-7500.