Marsh Regional Blood Center supports Breast Cancer Awareness month

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – To honor Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive.

The center kickstarted the month in Kingsport at the Farmers Market and had over 100 donors.

On Oct. 4 the Center will host an additional Blood Drive at the Bristol Community Health Center Parking lot. Those who wish to donate will need to set up an appointment. All donors will receive a free breast cancer awareness T-Shirt.

To schedule an appointment or find out more information, please visit https://marshblood.com/events/