KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – Marsh Regional Blood Center is set to host its annual Pink Out Day blood drive on Monday October 9th, in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The blood drive runs from 10:30am to 6pm at Marsh’s donation centers in Kingsport, Bristol, and Johnson City. All Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt and a 40-ounce tumbler.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or those who are taking antibiotics are not eligible to donate. Donors should eat a well-balanced meal before giving blood.

Walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows, and Marsh Regional will station mobile units at all three centers to accommodate donors. Donors can make an appointment online at marshblood.com or call one of Marsh Regional’s blood centers: