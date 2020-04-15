Marsh Regional Blood Center seeking blood donors within Wise County during COVID-19 pandemic

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Medical personnel across the country are urging people to maintain social distancing, and offer support through blood donations during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Marsh Regional Blood Center is asking the City of Norton, and surrounding counties to take time out during the month of April by donating blood.
Norton is part of Wise County, an area of Southwest Virginia heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus.
If you’d like to make a donation, or attend an upcoming blood drive in the region, you can visit Marsh’s website HERE.
