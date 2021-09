TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a social media post, the Marsh Regional Blood Center asked for help replenishing its supply of O negative blood.

🚨 URGENT NEED 🚨



We are in desperate need of O- blood. Will you step up to the challenge and help us replenish our supply? We need YOU!



Stop by any of our centers (Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport) or mobile drives Friday, Sept. 17 and receive a $10 Food City gift card! pic.twitter.com/5lcrgll2Xk — Marsh Regional Blood Center (@Marsh_Blood) September 16, 2021

A list of mobile blood drive locations can be found on the Marsh Regional Blood Center website.

According to the post, anyone who stops by one of the centers in Johnson City, Kingsport or Bristol, or donates at a mobile drive on Friday, Sept. 17, can receive a $10 Food City gift card.