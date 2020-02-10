Marsh Regional Blood Center in need of donations amid widespread flu outbreak

Breaking News
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The widespread outbreak of the flu in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has led to a blood shortage in the region.

Officials at Marsh Regional Blood Center said they need the public’s help to replenish the supply.

Those with a cold, sore throat, fever or flu are not allowed to donate blood.

Officials with Marsh said they are in need of O negative, A negative, and B negative blood donors.

You can give blood any time at their blood collection centers in Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol.

