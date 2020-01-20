Marsh Regional Blood Center in need of blood donations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing the region’s flu outbreak and recent significant blood usage, Marsh Regional Blood Center says its blood supply has been severely impacted and is asking for help replenishing it.
Marsh says it needs all blood types, but especially O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative.
The organization is encouraging eligible blood donors to visit its collection centers or blood drives as soon as possible.
To be eligible, donors must feel healthy and well, be at least 17 years old, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, etc. may not donate. Donors can give on the same day they receive a flu shot, but anyone on antibiotics must wait seven days before donating.
Donors can visit one of Marsh’s collection centers in Kingsport, Johnson City, or Bristol. Several blood drives have also been planned:
- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grundy High School, Grundy, Virginia
- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1-6 p.m., Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, Clintwood, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Springs High School, Nickelsville, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., JW Adams Combined School, Pound, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wise, Virginia
- Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherokee High School, Rogersville
- Thursday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lee High School, Jonesville, Virginia
- Friday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Blue Ridge Job Corps Center, Marion, Virginia
- Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
- Sunday, Jan. 26, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
- Monday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Volunteer High School, Church Hill
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastman Chemical Company, Kingsport
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Central High School, Norton, Virginia
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Highlands Community College, Abingdon, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Appalachian Agency For Senior Citizens, Cedar Bluff, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Valley High School, Pilgrim Knob, Virginia
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast State Community College, Blountville
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m., Cumberland Mountain Community Services, Cedar Bluff, Virginia
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, Lebanon, Virginia
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacobs Creek Job Corps, Bristol
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m., Russell County Hospital, Lebanon, Virginia
- Friday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
- Sunday, Feb. 2, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.
Marsh supplies blood to more than two dozen medical facilities and centers in Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky.