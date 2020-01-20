Marsh Regional Blood Center in need of blood donations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing the region’s flu outbreak and recent significant blood usage, Marsh Regional Blood Center says its blood supply has been severely impacted and is asking for help replenishing it.

Marsh says it needs all blood types, but especially O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative.

The organization is encouraging eligible blood donors to visit its collection centers or blood drives as soon as possible.

To be eligible, donors must feel healthy and well, be at least 17 years old, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, etc. may not donate. Donors can give on the same day they receive a flu shot, but anyone on antibiotics must wait seven days before donating.

Donors can visit one of Marsh’s collection centers in Kingsport, Johnson City, or Bristol. Several blood drives have also been planned:

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grundy High School, Grundy, Virginia

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1-6 p.m., Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, Clintwood, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Springs High School, Nickelsville, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., JW Adams Combined School, Pound, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wise, Virginia

Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherokee High School, Rogersville

Thursday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lee High School, Jonesville, Virginia

Friday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Blue Ridge Job Corps Center, Marion, Virginia

Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Sunday, Jan. 26, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Monday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Volunteer High School, Church Hill

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastman Chemical Company, Kingsport

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Central High School, Norton, Virginia

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Highlands Community College, Abingdon, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Appalachian Agency For Senior Citizens, Cedar Bluff, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Valley High School, Pilgrim Knob, Virginia

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Northeast State Community College, Blountville

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m., Cumberland Mountain Community Services, Cedar Bluff, Virginia

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport

Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, Lebanon, Virginia

Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacobs Creek Job Corps, Bristol

Thursday, Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m., Russell County Hospital, Lebanon, Virginia

Friday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport

Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)

Sunday, Feb. 2, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.

Marsh supplies blood to more than two dozen medical facilities and centers in Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky.