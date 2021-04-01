How you can help meet the need for blood donations, convalescent plasma

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As the region continues to battle COVID-19, Marsh Regional Blood Center is desperately trying to fill their shelves with whole blood, platelets and convalescent plasma.

“If you did have COVID, have a positive COVID test, as long as you are fourteen days symptom free then you could be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. You have to come in and do a sample to see if you do qualify and that usually comes back within a week,” explained Marsh Regional Blood Center recruiter, Maci Andrews. “You can donate within the 3 months of being recovered and you can donate about 4 times.”

The center is also in need of platelets.

“It’s a very similar process to plasma. You do have to be tested to see if you can donate platelets,” Andrews said. “It’s a little bit longer of a process but generally people that qualify for convalescent plasma will qualify for platelets which we are critical at at this moment.”

And if you can’t donate plasma directly, don’t worry.

“There’s also the opportunity for whole blood plasma… it’s whole blood convalescent plasma and we can actually get two products out of that,” Andrews said. “We can get plasma and we can get a whole blood product if you have a really good blood type that can be used.”

The pandemic has put the center in a bind.

“It’s not just in our area but it’s nation wide. We typically collect blood from organizations such as rotary, some churches, schools and businesses. With COVID-19 hitting a lot of these businesses, a lot of people aren’t there. Churches weren’t meeting and schools were out of session so this really cuts our blood supply down,” said the center’s Medical Director, Dr. Evan Kulbacki. “We still have the same amount of patients who need blood because we still have the same demand… we just don’t have the supply anymore. We’re kind of in a critical point right now where we need to get more blood and plasma on the shelf.”

At Marsh, donations stay local.

“It will go to Kingsport where it’s processed and tested just to make sure that it is good to be released to our hospitals. It can be frozen for a year. So we can use it for up to a year, so of course we want to get a good supply just to have just in case. And then, it’s released to our hospitals,” said Andrews. “Don’t forget about us after you are out of your recovery window. Continue to donate blood, donate platelets and help us out as we continue to make sure we have inventory for our region.”

And the process is simple.

“You really just give a pint of blood if you donate blood. You have about 12-16 in your body. For plasma, you immediately start making it back,” Andrews said. “It’s just your body’s automatic response so you can actually donate plasma every week for that four weeks.”

Those who donate to Marsh receive a free t-shirt and a snack after.

“Eat a good meal because we are taking a product from your body… make sure you eat well and drink plenty of water. You may feel just a little bit fatigued but it won’t be very bad and we do ask that you it here and recover for about 15 minutes, make sure you feel good,” said Andrews.

On Thursday, News Channel 11 teamed up with Marsh to host a blood drive. 15 people donated during that drive equating to the potential for 45 lives to be saved.

The center has collected 2,592 units of plasma and 2,740 units have been released as of April 1.

“With the pandemic and businesses and schools closed we’ve had a hard time reaching donors that we have been able to reach in the past,” said Steffanie Sukel, Marsh’s director. “So we depend on the community to come and see us, look up our drives and come on out and donate”

If you didn’t get the chance to donate at the WJHL community drive, you will have another chance Friday at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market from 10-6. That drive is in partnership with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.