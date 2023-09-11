BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive on Monday.

Steffani Sukel, Marsh Regional Blood Center Director, told News Channel 11 the drive honors those who lost their lives on 9/11 and collects blood to save patients and the community.

“Unfortunately, you never know when something’s going to happen that’s going to require either a large amount of blood or a small amount of blood,” Sukel said. “So unless it’s affected you personally, sometimes you don’t think about it. But it’s so important to have that inventory on our shelves when it’s needed.”

Sukel said the blood center relies heavily on its donors who come out and give their time to donate a lives-saving gift.

“We use around 120 to 150 units every single day. And so we have got to constantly replenish that blood supply,” Sukel said. “We rely heavily on our donors, our generous donors who come out, give their time and donate that lifesaving gift.”

Eleanor Spruill, a return donor from Bristol, said blood donation is always important.

“I’m a return donor, especially on 911. I donate [for] these, [people] who are all killed on 9/11 with their firefighter in the tower,” said Spruill. “I always donate in their honor. And I’m married to a Vietnam veteran, so blood donation is always important.”

The 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive runs until 6 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway Entrance 3. Those who choose to donate platelets instead of whole blood can receive a shirt at the blood drive.