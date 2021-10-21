Marsh Regional Blood Center giving away $10 Food City gift cards to those who donate blood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center cited another shortage of blood supply due to high need, so the donation center announced an incentive for community members to donate.

For those who donate blood through Friday, Oct. 22, the center will give away $10 Food City gift cards in addition to a breast cancer awareness T-shirt, according to a Facebook post from Marsh.

Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling any of the following locations: