Marsh Regional Blood Center, BMS partner to host ‘Two states. One cause.’ blood drive

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans and Virginians alike are being called on to provide the Tri-Cities with blood donations at a time when it is needed most.

According to a release from Marsh Regional Blood Center, a mass blood drive will be held Monday, January 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The “Two states. One cause.” blood drive will be held at the track from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The drive will be held indoors with COVID-19 precautions in place. Donors should access BMS through an alternate entrance to avoid traffic caused by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination event.

As a further precaution, both Marsh and BMS ask that donors make an appointment ahead of time by either calling 423-990-0004 or by clicking here. Walk-ins will still be accepted.

Face coverings are required, and Marsh will provide one to anyone who does not have a mask upon arrival.

The release says the space in BMS allows ample room for donors to distance themselves, and COVID-19 does not pose a risk to blood donors during the donation process.

“We need donors more than ever this time of year,” said Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional. “Additionally, like nearly every blood center in the United States, Marsh Regional is experiencing a significant and potentially catastrophic drop in their normal blood donations, which puts us in danger of not being able to supply our communities with the blood, platelets and plasma they need.”

All donors will receive a snack and a choice of T-shirts for both Tennessee and Virginia.