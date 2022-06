JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted its “Pint for a Pint” blood drive Tuesday at Founder’s Park Pavilion.

Marsh teamed up with Creamy Cup to give ice cream to donors.

“There is no substitute for blood and right now we’re actually facing, as a nation, critical shortages,” Marsh Regional’s marketing manager, Amy Margaret Elsea, said.

Blood can be donated at any of Marsh’s centers in the Tri-Cities.