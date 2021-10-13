Marsh continues to encourage blood donations amid shortage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center says it, along with other blood banks across the country, is continuing to deal with a blood shortage.

In a statement, Marsh said its supply “remains at critical levels for all blood types, driving an urgent need for blood and blood product donations in the Appalachian Highlands.”

The blood bank says as many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood.

Besides blood drives, blood can be donated every weekday at Marsh Regional’s donations centers:

111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport

2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City

1996 W. State St., Bristol

For more information, visit www.marshblood.com.