Marsh, BMS to hold annual Patriot Day Blood Drive on Friday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center and Bristol Motor Speedway are once again teaming up for the annual Patriot Day Blood Drive.

The event will take place Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the speedway’s North Entrance.

The annual event commemorates the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people, including many first-responders.

Each donor will receive a card bearing the name of someone who was killed in the attacks as well as a limited-edition t-shirt. Gift bags will be given to the first 150 donors.

Marsh says appropriate measures will be taken to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Donors will be required to wear face coverings.

Donors will also receive complimentary antibody testing, which won’t indicate if they currently have COVID-19 but can show a previous COVID-19 infection.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters, or who are taking antibiotics may not donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss