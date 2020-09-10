Marsh, BMS to hold annual Patriot Day Blood Drive on Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center and Bristol Motor Speedway are once again teaming up for the annual Patriot Day Blood Drive.

The event will take place Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the speedway’s North Entrance.

The annual event commemorates the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people, including many first-responders.

Each donor will receive a card bearing the name of someone who was killed in the attacks as well as a limited-edition t-shirt. Gift bags will be given to the first 150 donors.

Marsh says appropriate measures will be taken to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Donors will be required to wear face coverings.

Donors will also receive complimentary antibody testing, which won’t indicate if they currently have COVID-19 but can show a previous COVID-19 infection.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters, or who are taking antibiotics may not donate.